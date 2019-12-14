Russian expert: Armenian side’s manipulations impede negotiation process over Karabakh conflict

By Trend





The manipulations of the Armenian side impede the negotiation process to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, analyst of the Russian "Center for Political Information" Vladimir Salyaev told Trend.

The expert stressed that the Azerbaijani side always adheres to the fair position on this issue.

Commenting on the results of the summit in Bratislava, Salyaev said that the meeting of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers was extensive.

"Unfortunately, the Armenian side, as before, put forward impossible conditions, rejecting a step-by-step approach to resolving the conflict, which shows another attempt to manipulate it," the expert said.

Salyaev stressed that the elimination of the main consequences of the conflict, that is, ensuring the immediate, absolute and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied Azerbaijani territories, must be the first step towards resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Of course, the statements of the Armenian side will not bring positive aspects to the negotiation process,” the expert said. “This is conditioned by the fact that Armenia is deprived of a constructive approach due to its difficult domestic political situation."

Salyaev said that the solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem depends on substantive negotiations, which is regularly emphasized by Azerbaijan at all international platforms.

“Pashinyan faces challenges related to Armenia's internal political agenda,” the expert added.

"Armenia is mired in internal problems,” the expert said. “The situation has not changed after the populists in the person of inexperienced politician Pashinyan came to power.”

“In the end, the result is obvious,” Salyaev said. “No matter what attempts the new Armenian leadership makes, it cannot take rational steps in the development of the country, and this is not accidental. After all, without the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it will be impossible to think about any models of the economic development."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.