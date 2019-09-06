Armenians fabricate false allegations against Azerbaijan’s Silk Way Airlines

By Trend





The issue of arms supplies to the terrorist organizations by the US has been actively discussed by some Russian media outlets recently, in particular in one of the analytical programs of the Russia-24 TV channel.

This topic has again become the subject of discussion on the Russian television. The Azerbaijani cargo carrier Silk Way Airlines, allegedly involved in the arms supply to the terrorist organizations, was mentioned in this context.

There is no doubt that such a provocation was fabricated on the Russian television with the help of the Armenian propaganda. It is not a secret that the Armenians often spread false information about Azerbaijan through the media to promote their interests in Russia.

The topic of arms supplies to the terrorist organizations in a similar context was discussed on the Russian TV platform on the eve of the visit of Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev to Baku. I think that this was another unsuccessful attempt of the Armenian lobby, which still attempts to spoil the relations between Moscow and Baku this way.

Meanwhile, the provocative statements that are voiced on the platforms of the Russian TV channels at the suggestion of the Armenian lobby are a dangerous trend as they form a false impression among the Russian audience about Azerbaijan and the ongoing processes in Azerbaijan.

The same absurd accusation that Islamic State terrorists were allegedly fighting in the Azerbaijani armed forces was voiced in the Russian television programs (at the suggestion of the Armenian lobby) a couple of years ago.

As for the provocative statements related to the activity of Silk Way cargo carrier, I think that perhaps, this is a clear evidence of Azerbaijan’s successful transport policy, which irritates Armenia.

Apparently Yerevan is greatly concerned that the Silk Way West Airlines’ route transportation network is constantly expanding, the supplies are made to more countries and Azerbaijan’s transportation capabilities are increasing.

Head of the Expert Council of the Baku Network, PhD Elkhan Alasgarov

