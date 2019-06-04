73rd anniversary of Italian Republic celebrated in Baku [EXCLUSIVE]

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

See Naples and die (J.W.Goethe)

Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan has organized a solemn reception in Baku to celebrate June 2 – Italian Republic Day.

The Highland restaurant in Baku hosted the celebration of the 73rd anniversary of Italian Republic on May 31. Officials and the public of Azerbaijan, ambassadors and staff of diplomatic missions of foreign countries accredited to Baku gathered for the solemn event.

At the beginning of the evening, the Azerbaijan vocalist Ilham Nazarov, who was a special guest of the event, performed national anthems of Azerbaijan and Italy.

Then, the ambassador and other officials made speeches.

The buffet at the event presented wine products from both Italy and Azerbaijan, in particular, Prosecco D.O.C. from Prosecco Hills, candidate for UNESCO world heritage status, as well as national Savalan wines.

The guest also enjoyed the Italian cuisine. They got acquainted with the Italian Mediterranean Diet, which is UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. Of course, the buffet also offered pizza, “the Queen of Naples”.

Chef Ciro Savarese also arrived in Baku from Naples on the occasion of the Day of the Italian Republic, as a special guest of the reception. He demonstrated an incredible acrobatic pizza show.

In addition, the guests tasted various desserts, such as gelato, popular Italian frozen dessert, and espresso.

At the end of the evening, the guests enjoyed live music performed by Quelli di Napolintorno. The musicians sang Naples songs.







