Azerbaijani public commemorates Khojaly genocide victims

By Trend





Today is the 27th anniversary of the bloody tragedy, which has entered the history of mankind of the 20th century as the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani public commemorates the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

During the Karabakh war, on February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops stationed in Khankendi committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 people were killed, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people remains unknown.



