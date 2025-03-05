First Fikrat Amirov Republican Music Festival kicks off

By Laman Ismayilova



The 1st Republican Music Festival named after Fikrat Amirov, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has solemnly opened at Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Composers' Union and the Ganja Philharmonic Hall, the music festival will take place on March 4-9 at various concert venues in Baku and Ganja.

The first event within the festival was held at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Concert Hall, where a scientific seminar was held on the topic "Fikrat Amirov's role in the development of Azerbaijani musical culture".

The seminar was opened by the Chairperson of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union, People's Artist, Corresponding Member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Professor Frangiz Alizade. Emphasizing the innovative nature of Fikrat Amirov's work, she noted his merits in the global and national musical culture.

Then, the artistic director of the festival, the director of the Ganja Philharmonic Hall, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, spoke about the concerts and events that will be presented in the program, performed by leading groups and soloists of the country.

The creative evening continued with the screening of the documentary film "Fikrat Amirov", created by the famous screenwriter and director, Honored Artist Jahangir Zeynalli.

The seminar featured reports on various areas of the outstanding composer's work. Doctor of Art Criticism,

Associate Professor Leyla Zohrabova spoke about Fikrat Amirov's symphonic mughams.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Associate Professor Leyla Guliyeva spoke about the features of the opera "Sevil".

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, Associate Professor Gullu Ismayilova dedicated her speech to reflecting national ideology in Fikrat Amirov's work.

Eastern themes in Fikrat Amirov's compositions were highlighted by the researcher of the Baku Music Academy Fidan Nasirova-Ahmadova, and the reflection of national traditions in Fikrat Amirov's music pieces was revealed in the speech of musicologist Aysel Karim.

The event was moderated bye Honored Cultural Worker, PhD in Art Criticism Seadet Tahmirazghizi.

