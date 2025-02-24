Culture Ministry presents jubilee medal to People's Artist Arif Babayev

By Laman Ismayilova



Representatives of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry visited People's Artist, a prominent representative of the singing school Arif Babayev at his home on his birthday.

The Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov congratulated Arif Babayev on his birthday and conveyed his best wishes.

It was emphasized that the outstanding mugham master, who made significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani mugham art, rendered exceptional services in raising a new generation of singers.

Then the artist was presented with the jubilee medal "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923–2023)".

Arif Babayev expressed his deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the high appreciation of his activities.

Note that Arif Babayev graduated from the Azerbaijan State Institute of Culture and Arts (1962). He worked at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic (1963–1966), and the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater (1966).

He created a unique performing style, based on the traditions of such artists as Seyid Shushinsky, Khan Shushinsky, and Zulfi Adigozalov.

Arif Babayev, who was first invited to the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic and then to the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater as a soloist, created memorable images in mugham operas such as Majnun, Karam (U. Hajibayov-"Leyli-Majnun", "Asli and Keram"), Ashiq Garib (Z. Hajibayli-"Ashiq Garib"), Jamal (Sh. Akhundova-"Gelin Kayasi") on the stage of this theater. All mugham dastgahs performed by Arif Babayev were recorded and entered the AzTR Foundation.

In 1982, he began working as the first mugham teacher at the Bulbul Secondary Specialized Music School. Later, in 1984, he was hired as the first mugham teacher at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

In 1990, Arif Babayev received the title of mugham professor for the first time in history. People's Artist Arif Babayev is currently the head of the mugham department of the National Conservatory. He also teaches mugham at Khazar University.

Arif Babayev is one of the representatives of the Karabakh khanende school in the second half of the 20th century.

The mugham dastgahs "Shur", "Segah", and the percussion mughams "Arazbar?", "Qaraba? ?ik?st?si" occupy a special place in his work.

In particular, Arif Babayev sang the mugham "Segah" in an inimitable style.

The mugham singer is also very popular as a performer of tasnif and folk songs, and he performed them brilliantly.

On the occasion of Arif Babayev's 70th anniversary, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation published a CD-album containing the mugham singer's recordings and photos reflecting his life and creative path.