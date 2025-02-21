National Library opens book exhibition dedicated to Int'l Mother Language Day

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijan National Library has prepared a virtual and traditional book exhibition on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day on February 21.

The virtual exhibition features the work of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani People Heydar Aliyev in the field of language development in Azerbaijan, his thoughts on the Azerbaijani language and speech culture, President Ilham Aliyev's language policy, aphorisms about the mother tongue, documents, research related to linguistics, and articles published in the periodical press.

The traditional book exhibition showcases the history of the formation of Azerbaijan's state language policy, the struggle of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev for the development of the Azerbaijani language as the state language, the poetics of the Azerbaijani language, various linguistic issues, research on language education, dictionaries in French, Italian, German, Latin, and Russian, as well as literature, monographs, textbooks, and collections of scientific works in Azerbaijani and various languages.

The traditional book exhibition will last for one week. The virtual exhibition can be accessed through the link.

International Mother Language Day

February 21 is celebrated worldwide as International Mother Language Day.

This year, International Mother Language Day marks the 25th anniversary of this significant date. Currently, many of the 8,324 languages ??existing in the world are at risk of disappearing due to globalization and social changes. Education systems’ support for the right to education in the mother tongue is essential to improving educational outcomes.

The 25th anniversary of International Mother Language Day highlights the importance of preserving languages ??to protect cultural heritage, improve education, and help create more peaceful societies.

First proclaimed by UNESCO and subsequently recognized by the UN General Assembly, International Mother Language Day highlights the role of languages ??in promoting inclusiveness and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In Azerbaijan, the comprehensive development of the mother tongue and its entry into the international arena are the result of a well-thought-out policy on its protection, pursued by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It was laid back in 1969 when Heydar Aliyev spoke in Azerbaijani at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State University (now Baku State University). Soon after, the Azerbaijani language began to be used at events of national importance. In the Constitution of the Azerbaijan SSR of 1978, the Azerbaijani language was enshrined as the state language, which was a significant event of that time.

On September 30, 2002, the Law "On the State Language of the Republic of Azerbaijan" was adopted, which became another step towards the use, protection, and development of the Azerbaijani language.