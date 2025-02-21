Int'l Mugham Center thrills music lovers with world masterpieces

By Laman Ismayilova



The International Mugham Center choir named after Jahangir Jahangirov, has given a concert under the artistic direction of Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova.

The concert program featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and world composers. The audience also enjoyed pop and jazz pieces in new arrangements and a retro style, which was warmly received by the audience.

A musical band led by pianist and honored artist Eldar Mammadov also performed during the evening. Honored Art Worker, professor, and musicologist Zumrud Dadashzadeh shared her impressions of the evening, noting the vibrancy and originality of the presented works.

This musical evening brought the audience the most positive emotions.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.