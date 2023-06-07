Azerbaijani conductor leads Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra for first time in history [EXCLUSIVE]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

For the first time in history, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra has performed under the baton of the Azerbaijani conductor. The concert was absolutely spectacular and the conductor's performance was truly remarkable. The audience was captivated and couldn't take their eyes off the stage throughout the entire show.

The principal conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev shared with AZERNEWS his exciting experience in Thailand and provided insight into the incredible concert.

Q: Can you talk about your collaboration with the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra?

A: For the first time in history, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra performed under the baton of an Azerbaijani conductor. The orchestra has been founded under the patronage of the HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand, who actively supports the orchestra. In a short time, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra has made a significant headway. The orchestra has successfully performed in the best concert halls in Europe, including the Golden Hall in Vienna, the Paris Philharmonic, etc.

Q: What can you say about the concert program?

A: The concert program was incredibly rich and included Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird (edited in 1919), known as one of the most complex orchestral works. I prepared for the concert extraordinarily carefully. As you know, the work progresses much better if you know more about the music pieces. Undoubtedly, all these details united me with musicians and helped us to be on the same wavelength. During the concert, the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra thrilled the audience with Pyotr Tchaikovsky's The Capriccio Italien as well as Sergei Rachmaninov's The Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini on the occasion of the composer's 150th birthday. The performance of Chinese pianist Zee Zee left no one indifferent. She has won the hearts of music lovers in Asia, Europe and America. Zee Zee Her performance made the concert program even more spectacular. During the concert, we performed several encores. Speaking at the event, I recalled that Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird was written for the 1910 Paris season of Sergei Diaghilev's Ballets Russes company. Therefore, it would be very symbolic to play French music, in particular Georges Bizet's Farandole, which was enthusiastically received by the public. After the end of the concert, the Vice-Chairman of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Khunying Dhipavadee Meksawan took the stage and thanked us for the colorful show. The concert was followed by an autograph session, where a large crowd lined up to meet us.

Q: Would you like to continue your collaboration with the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra ?

A: Of course. Azerbaijani composers' music will be included in the concert program next season. In May, I will return to Thailand for another show. I was invited to contact the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra during the Thailand tour of the American Ballet Theater. Collaboration with international teams has undoubtedly many advantages and expands the creative borders.