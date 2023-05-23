Buongiorno Ceramica: Ceramic art works thrills art lovers in Baku

Laman Ismayilova

Numerous events have been held in Azerbaijan within the Italian festival "Buongiorno Ceramica". The events were held with the joint cooperation of the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azernews reports.

Buongiorno Ceramica is a festival initiated by the Italian Association of Cities of Ceramics (AiCC) in order to promote and improve ceramic art and craftsmanship.

Traditionally, on May 20-21, various events are held across Italy. For the first time, Azerbaijan also joins a series of events organized within the festival.

The initiator of the festival in Azerbaijan and the curator is the representative of the World Craft Council Europe in Azerbaijan Sona Guliyeva.

According to her, ceramic art is an integral part of the Azerbaijani culture and history, it occupies an important place in the heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

Many exhibitions and workshops were organized as part of the event. Master classes were held at Gilabi Ceramics Creative Center in Balakhani village, where the participants were given the opportunity to make their own ceramic work and decorate it with ornaments.

A tour was also organized to the Mir Teymur Mammadov Ceramics Center in Icherisheher.

The Museum and Exhibition Complex of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts displayed 100 ceramic works made in different techniques and styles within the exhibition "Good morning, ceramics".

The events were met with great enthusiams by art lovers.