Azerbaijani pop singer releases new album that is top chart of best music [VIDEO]

Laman Ismayilova

Pop singer AISEL has released a new album, which has already gained world fame.

The album titled On topped the chart of the best music albums in Azerbaijan according to Apple Music, leaving behind world stars like The Weeknd and Lana Del Rey, Azernews reports.

The album includes ten songs intertwined with ethnic motifs, electronic music and even mugham.

The project is implemented by SS Production.

The music video for the opening single from the album was released on March 3. Nearly 40 people were involved in the video shooting.

Aysel Mammadova, known under her stage name AISEL is a pianist, vocalist, composer and arranger. Between 1995 and 2006, she studied at the Bulbul secondary vocational music school. At the age of 16, Aysel entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, classical piano department.

Her vast experience in jazz festivals reaches far across the Azerbaijani borders. The singer has participated in music events held in Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Israel, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Italy.

She has also performed at festivals such as the Caspian Jazz & Blues Festival (2002), the Baku International Jazz festival (2005 & 2006), the MuzEnergo Festival of Music Improvisation (2007), Montreux Jazz Festival (2009), and the Caucasus Jazz Festival (2012).

Aysel has received special lessons from eminent musicians, including Alexander Coppaloni and Deborah J. Carter.

Her debut single So Magical was released in 2013, followed by You are in me in 2014. The singer's repertoire includes such self-written works as Gravity, 9 Moons Of Saturn, Dream On and other songs.

In 2018, AISEL represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest with the song X my Heart, written by the famous Greek composer and producer Dimitris Kontopoulos and Swedish songwriter Sandra Bjurman.

The song has been arranged by Dimitris Kontopoulos and Tim Bran, the man behind the production of City lights, the Belgian entry back in 2017, who has also worked with several well-known artists such as, The Verve, London Grammar, Birdy, Halsey, Bloc Party and others.

X my heart was recorded in London and the mix of the song belongs to Ash Howes, internationally recognized for his mix work for One Direction, Dido, The Corrs, Ellie Goulding and many others.

The singer filmed the official music video for her Eurovision song in Athens, Greece.