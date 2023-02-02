Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation head meets young writers from Turkic-speaking nations

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva met a delegation from the World Union of Young Turkic Writers.

The delegation visited Baku as part of the project "From the Turkic world to Shusha-from Shusha to the Turkic world," Azernews reports.

The delegation included incredibly talented poets and writers from Turkic-speaking countries, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan.

The sides discussed large-scale activities of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, which are focused on studying, protecting, and popularizing the folklore, literature, and art of the Turkic world at the international level.

Participants in the meeting praised the foundation's projects aimed at promoting the heritage of outstanding thinkers, and writers of the Turkic states, stressing the organization's major contribution to the preservation of the common Turkic culture.

The important missions entrusted to the young Turkic writers to preserve and convey common Turkic values to future generations were emphasized as well.

It was noted that the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is always ready to support cooperation between poets and writers of the Turkic states, as well as the publication of their works.

The foundation's president, Gunay Afandiyeva, presented the books published by the organization to the guests.

The meeting continued with an assessment of the prospects for possible future joint projects.