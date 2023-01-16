Hilal Baydarov's film to be screened at int'l film festivals [VIDEO]

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova

Hilal Baydarov's film Sermon to the Fish will come on the big screen at international film festivals, Azernews reports.

The film will be demonstrated at the 6th Pingyao International Film Festival to start in China.

PAYOFF was founded in 2017 by Chinese film director, screenwriter, and leading figure of the "Sixth Generation" movement of Chinese cinema Marco Muller in order to bring attention to works done by young, lesser-known directors in the Chinese film industry, as well as to strengthen collaboration between Chinese and international filmmakers.

Furthermore, Hilal Baydarov's film will be screened at Trieste Film Festival - Alpe Adria Cinema. The film festival will be screened in Italy on January 21-28.

The Trieste Film Festival is an international film festival founded in 1989. The film festival has become the leading festival of Central and Eastern Europe cinema in Italy.

The film festival aims at supporting European films produced in countries with low audiovisual production capacity to find distribution and be promoted in Italy and neighboring countries.

Sermon to the Fish saw its premiere last year at Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland.

The film received the Pardo Verde WWF Special Mention prize as well as an environmental award from the junior jury.

Sermon to the Fish tells about a soldier who returns from war and finds everyone in his village has rotten due to a mysterious illness.

The only survivor, his sister, is also slowly rotting, with only a dog to keep her company.

The film was co-produced by Azerbaijan, Mexico, Switzerland, and Turkiye.

The scriptwriters of the film are Hilal Baydarov and Aisu Akjan. The cast includes Rana Askarova, Orkhan Iskandarli, and Huseyn Nasirov.