Nation's best actors & actresses unite for unique show

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular show has been presented at the State Academic Musical Theater, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

A unique show, based on Jalil Mammadguluzada's novel "My mother's book" mesmerized the audience.

The project united talented actors from different theaters. The production is a project of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and was presented to the audience in a new way with a modern twist.

Before the show, the production director Irada Gozalova spoke about certain challenges they came across throughout the organization process.

"To combine actors from different theaters in a project is not an easy task. Sometimes, the rehearsal time of our performance coincided with the rehearsal times of the theaters where the actors work. There were some difficulties with coordinating the creative troupe, but with the assistance of the Culture Ministry, we overcame all the issues. The theater directors were very responsive to our work on the production," said Gozalova.

First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev noted that the performance was shown in English, which provides great opportunities for work to be demonstrated at international festivals. He underlined that an English language training program was organized specially for the actors involved in the production.

Actors of the Academic Musical Theater Huseyn Alili, Nijat Ali, Samadzada Khasiyev, Zaur Aliyev, Ali Karimov, ballet dancer Irana Karimova, theater translator Shamkhal Nasibbayli, Lala Suleymanova (the State Academic National Drama Theatre), Nurlan Suleymanli and Aygun Fatullayeva (the State Theater for Young Spectators), Turkan Shahmarli (the Baku Children and Youth Theatre), Samaya Gulamzada (ESA Inclusive Theater ) were involved in the production.

The theater production tells about three brothers, who constantly argue over differences in their language, religion, and worldview. The mother urges her sons not to forget about national values, to learn their native language, while the sons strive to meet the demands of the modern world and new trends. Disagreements between sons break the mother's heart...

The show turned out to be dynamic, with humor, lively monologues, and incendiary music. There were many interesting and modern finds in the performance.

The production director of the play is Irada Gozalova; the translator is Tarlan Rasulov; the production designer is Vusal Rahim; the video engineer is Murad Hasanov; the director of combat scenes and dances is People's Artist Parviz Mammadrzayev; the director is Zaur Aliyev, and video engineer is Murad Hasanov.