Culture minister awards cultural and art figures for promoting Azerbaijani culture

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Cultural and art figures were awarded at the National Art Museum in Baku, Azernews reports.

Culture Minister Anar Karimov opened a ceremony and praised the state's attention and care for the cultural sector and cultural figures who contribute to the development of culture.

He noted that awarding cultural and art figures stimulates their creative activities.

The minister also stressed the role of culture and art figures in promoting Azerbaijani culture.

He emphasized that the representatives of culture play a big role in bringing the Azerbaijani realities to the world.

Then the minister presented state awards and certificates to the cultural and art figures.

People's Artist Frangiz Alizada was awarded the Honorary Diploma of the Azerbaijani president. People's Artist Eldar Mansurov was presented with the Shohrat (Glory) Order.

Other figures of culture and art were awarded the titles of Honored Artist, Honored Cultural Worker, the Labor Order of the 3rd degree, the Taraggi (Progress) medal, and the medal For Distinction in Public Service.

The awardees thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the high appreciation of their work.