Maksud Ibrahimbayov Center awards winners of art competition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center has awarded the winners of the contest "If I were an artist of this book", Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The competition was held by the 3 Alma branch of the TEAS Press Publishing House with the support of the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center, ECAZ (Art&Hobby Shop), and the L?BRAFF bookstore chain.

At the awarding ceremony, the director of Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center, Anna Ibrahimbayova, said that the competition was held in order to create opportunities for children and adolescents to effectively spend their summer holidays, stimulate their creativity, improve their approach to the cultural environment and develop their artistic taste.

The art contest increases interest in reading and promotes Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

Both Azerbaijani-speaking and Russian-speaking readers could take part in the competition. It should be noted that Maksud Ibrahimbayov's book "The Last Night of Childhood" was published by 3 Alma branch in Russian and Azerbaijani languages.

The main condition for participation in the competition was the reading of the book and the creation of artistic illustrations for it. The winners were awarded cash and valuable prizes as well as certificates.

The Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creativity Center is a museum dedicated to Azerbaijani writer Maksud Ibrahimbayov.

Being an important cultural facility, the building was included in the list of historical monuments of the Icharishahar Reserve in 2001.

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, restoration work was carried out in the building in 2016-2017.

There is a library and a conference room on the first floor of the center. The writer's office and a literary room with his books published in different languages are located on the second floor.

Among the exhibits are orders, medals, deputy mandates, certificates of honor, posters of performances, as well as a document on the nomination of the writer for the Nobel Prize in 2012.

The center is engaged in supporting young writers and poets and disseminating information about Azerbaijani literature and culture.

A creative space for young people has also been created at the center.