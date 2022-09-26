"Greetings to Shusha" project to unite poets & writers from 30 countries

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

An international poetry project "Greetings to Shusha" has been presented at the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

Initiated by the Natavan poetry club, the project unites 44 well-known writers and poets from 30 countries, who will recite poems about Shusha, the cradle of the Azerbaijani culture.

Eight poets will represent Azerbaijan at the project co-organized jointly by the Culture Ministry, the Union of Azerbaijani Writers, and Space TV Channel.

Speaking at the project presentation, the secretary of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers, poet-publicist Salim Babullaoglu, provided insight into the project.

Every day a poem by a foreign writer will be broadcast on Space TV starting from September 27 until November 8, a day which entered history as Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Chairman of Union of Writers, People's Writer Anar noted that the Union has always been at the center of events since the beginning of the Karabakh War. He said that the Writers' Union will continue its work on conveying Azerbaijan's fair position to the international community.

The first secretary of the Azerbaijani Union of Writers, People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev, pointed out that the writings of poets and writers remain in history forever.

Head of Space TV Mushfiq Hatamov said that the poetry project will take a special place in informing the world about Azerbaijan's righteous case. He pointed out that telling the truths in the language of poets from different countries will once again prove to the whole world that Karabakh is Azerbaijan.

In his speech, the head of the Culture Ministry Book Industry Department, Akif Marifli, touched upon the Culture Ministry's work done after the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from the Armenian occupation.

"We are trying to convey the truths of Karabakh through the language of culture. This project will help to form the right image of Karabakh in the minds of the peoples of the world," he concluded.

The poetry project, to be held within the Year of Shusha, will last until November 8.