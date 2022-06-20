Stunning art pieces on display in Old City

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery in Old City has displayed a series of stunning art pieces by national artists, Azernews reports.

Speaking about the art project, the head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan, Dadash Mammadov, said that the selection of artworks for the exhibition was carried out on a competitive basis.

"We made an announcement for those wishing to take part in this exhibition. After all the applications were collected, a competent professional jury selected the works that were included in the exposition," Mammadov said.

Dadash Mammadov also stressed that the organizers did not put restrictions on the themes of the works and the styles of their performances of the artists.

The artworks are not united by one theme. Despite this fact, the exhibition has turned out to be very interesting.

The exposition features art pieces by both well-known Azerbaijani artists, whose creative work is well known to fans of fine arts, and young artists including Eldar Babazade, Nigar Narimanbayova, Leyla Orujeva, Aysel Alizade, Fidan Safarova, Gunay Baghirova, Leyli Musayeva, Narmina Ulukhanova, Nuray Allahverdiyeva, Marta Ramazanova, Rena Taghiyeva, Sevinj Nuriyeva, Tamilla Jones, Vusala Sharifova, Samira Allahverdiyeva, Roza Muradova, Asiya Fatullayeva, Samira Faizova, and others.

The head of the Arts Council Azerbaijan pointed out that his organization strives to support artists. So, the Arts Council Azerbaijan is always pleased to organize such exhibitions and present the artworks to the attention of the general public.

The Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promoting Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world since 2006, Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by artist Dadash Mammadov.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them is Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plain air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.