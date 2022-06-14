Baku to host cultural festival to mark 30th anniversary of Azerbaijani-Japanese ties

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Baku will host the cultural festival to mark three decades of the Azerbaijani-Japanese relations, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event will take place at the Baku Seaside Boulevard on June 24-25.

The True Colors festival gathers around 1,200 artists from over 30 countries.

The festival will bring together talented people with limited abilities from Azerbaijan and Japan.

The guests of the festival have a chance to enjoy concerts, dances, and theater performances.

The cultural event is co-organized with the support of the National Abilympics Federation, the Japanese Embassy to Azerbaijan, and the Nippon Foundation.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are built on principles of common interest and mutual understanding.

The diplomatic ties between the two nations were established in 1992.

Since then, the two countries implement a number of projects in various areas, especially in the economy.

Japanese companies in Azerbaijan work in the oil and gas sectors as well as in agriculture.

In 2021, Azerbaijan Energy Ministry and Japan's TEPSCO company signed an agreement on the establishment of the green energy zone in the newly-liberated lands.

The agreement provides for the effective use of renewable energy potential such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The document considers the establishment of a “green energy” zone based on modern energy management approaches to supply the region with energy.

Moreover, Japan and the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) signed a grant agreement to allocate $88,224 in financial aid to purchase equipment for demining Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

High-level cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Japan have also contributed to further strengthening the bilateral relations.

The festival of Japanese Culture held this year brought both nations even closer. In 2022, the Japanese embassy organized the festival of Japanese Culture. During the festival, the guests of the event learned more about the Japanese tea ceremony, origami (the art of paper folding), and ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement.

The festival visitors also got acquainted with the art of Japanese calligraphy and traditional Japanese clothing - kimono, and yukata.