Azerbaijan to be represented at world's leading animation festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France on June 13-18, Azernews reports.

Over its 60 years of existence, the Annecy Festival has established itself as the world's leading event dedicated to animation, bringing together the industry’s leading professionals and celebrating the creativity and diversity of animation styles and techniques.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the biggest and oldest animation festival by the ANIMAFILM Festival organizers Rashid Aghamaliyev and Nazrin Aghamaliyeva.

The winner of the 4th ANIMAFILM Festival and director of BIRLIK Studio Frangiz Kurbanova will be represented by the studio's animator Javid Ahadov.

The trip to France and MIFA accreditation was offered to BIRLIK Studio by the French Institute in Azerbaidjan (IFA), the French Embassy in Azerbaijan and Annecy Festival as the award for "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" of the 4th ANIMAFILM Festival.

Notably, submissions are still open for the fifth edition of the ANIMAFILM Festival in Baku.

An award for the category "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" is offered by ANIMAFILM Festival in cooperation with the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, IFA, and with the support of the Annecy Festival.

This year's winner of this category will have a chance to attend in 2023 Annecy Festival in France and receive professional MIFA accreditation.

A trip to Annecy, France (flights and accommodation) for the winner will be offered by IFA.

In addition, admission to the children's jury of the 5th ANIMAFILM Festival is still underway.

The winners of the "Best Short Animated Film for Children" and "Best Short Animated Film Made by Children" competitions will be determined by children's choice. Applications to the children's jury should be sent until July 15.

The 5th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku on September 7-11.

The theme of this year's festival is "CLIMATE CHANGE". All proceeds made from ticket sales will be used to plant trees.