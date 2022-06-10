Rufat Ismayil to present new fashion collection Kharibulbul

On June 26, Baku will host the main social event of the summer, which will leave a mark on the cultural chronicle of the capital.

Within the framework of Baku Fashion Expo 2022, famous Azerbaijani designer Rufat Ismayil will present the Haute Couture collection - "Kharibulbul" by AFFFAIR in one of the most panoramic points of the city Manzara Sky, with the support of the global company Xiaomi.

The organizer of the event is the Azerbaijani Fashion Designers Association.

The name of the collection was not accidental. The designer considers one of his tasks to draw attention to the traditions and culture of Azerbaijan, and a kharibulbul flower is a symbol of Karabakh, uniting the past, present, and future of the country. This is not the first collection in which Rufat refers to the methods and techniques of various historical periods, inspired by Azerbaijani cultural codes.

The global company Xiaomi, within the framework of the Baku Fashion Expo 2022 event, will present a new series of stylish smartphones - Xiaomi 12, the benefits of which can be experienced right at the event.

Entrance to the event is by invitation only. Additional information about the event: www.afda-az.com

