Norwegian jazz trio dazzles at Baku Piano Festival

By Laman Ismayilova

Helge Lien Trio (Norway) has performed at the first Baku International Jazz Festival.

The audience highly appreciated the jazz trio for its unique style, Azernews reports.

Helge Lien is a synthesis of two traditions, America and Scandinavia. The band connects different cultures through its music. Its music features the lyrical traditions of Bill Evans, avant-garde improvisations as well as ethnic motives.

Helge Lien, Johannes Eick (bass), and Knut Aalefjaer (drums) created a fabulously meditative atmosphere of chamber music at the Orange Grove restaurant.

