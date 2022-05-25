Verdi's opera captivates audience

By Azernews





Giuseppe Verdi's opera "Rigoletto" has been staged at the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov performed the part of the Duke, Honored Artist Inara Babayeva played the role of Gilda, Rigoletto was embodied by the leading soloist of the National Opera of Belgrade (Serbia), laureate of international vocal competitions Matic Dragutin, Azernews reports.

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Ali Askarov, Akram Poladov, Honored Artists Sabina Vahabzade, Tural Aghasiyev, soloists Fahmin Ahmadli, Nina Makarova, Rza Khosrov Zade also performed on the theater stage.

The opera singers brilliantly conveyed the characters of their heroes. A magnificent performance, exquisite scenery, costumes, and fascinating music made the opera production unforgettable.

The opera was conducted by People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, and concertmaster - Roza Salimova.

"Rigoletto" is the pinnacle of Giuseppe Verdi's work and one of the most beloved operas by numerous spectators of the State Opera and Ballet Theater.

It is based on the plot of the drama "The King Amuses Himself" by Victor Hugo. This is a romantic drama with a tragic ending, which tells about the dissolute and cynical Duke of Mantua.

The opera is a tragic story revolving around the licentious Duke of Mantua, his hunch-backed court jester Rigoletto, and Rigoletto's daughter Gilda.

