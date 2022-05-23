Country's best chefs named

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku Expo Center hosted the national culinary championship "Golden Shah".

The event was co-organized by the Association of Culinary Specialists with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Caspian Event Organizers, and the National Culinary Center, Azernews reports.

As part of the championship, youth and professional chefs, cooks, and confectioners competed in the individual competition.

The first place among the youth teams was taken by "WorldSkills 2" which included Kamilla Gasimova, Leyla Valiyeva, and Yusif Rashad. The second and third places were taken by the teams "WorldSkills 1" and "Tornado", respectively.

The first place among professionals was taken by the team of the "Cheese Factory" restaurant that included Tapdig Shafiyev, Rasim Temirbulatov, and Maria Shukurova. The second and third places were taken by the Boulevard Marriott Hotel and Hilton Hotel, respectively.

Elvin Aghamaliyev of the Highboll team was declared the best cook. The special prize of the championship was given to Tural Mammadzade for the technique of drawing an image on shah-pilaf.

Medals were also played in the categories "Fish Dish", "Meat Dish", "Poultry Dish", "Restaurant Dessert", "Modern Azerbaijani Cuisine" and "Art".

The judges of the championship were the heads of various international associations and certified judges of the World Culinary Association, including Michel Uwe (GermanyUAE), Stevo Karapanja (CroatiaSwitzerland), Domenico Maggi (Italy), Iztok Legat (Slovenia), Vuksan Mitrovic (Montenegro), Goran Radiozhevich (Serbia), Nikolay Baratov, Makhach Vagabov (Russia)

Full list of winners at www.chefs.az

