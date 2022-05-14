Baku to host festival of Japanese culture

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Japanese embassy in Baku is pleased to announce the opening of a festival of Japanese Culture on May 15.

The festival is timed to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Japanese-Azerbaijani diplomatic ties.

During the festival, stands with samples of Japanese culture will be presented to the visitors. Japanese crafts and original stage performances will also be demonstrated as part of the festival. Moreover, the guests of the event will have the chance to learn more about the Japanese tea ceremony, origami (the art of paper folding), and ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement.

The festival visitors will also get acquainted with the art of Japanese calligraphy and traditional Japanese clothing - kimono, and yukata.

Notably, diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan were established in 1992. The two countries implement a number of projects in various areas, especially in the economy.

Japanese companies in Azerbaijan work in the oil and gas sectors as well as in agriculture. In addition, throughout the entire period of cooperation between the two nations, Japan has invested $7.1 billion in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, in 2021, Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and Japan’s TEPSCO company signed an agreement on the establishment of the green energy zone in the newly-liberated lands.

The agreement envisages the effective use of renewable energy potential such as wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and bioenergy in the liberated territories. It considers the establishment of a “green energy” zone based on modern energy management approaches to supply the region with energy.

The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $274.8 million in 2021.