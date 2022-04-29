Shusha's musical legacy inspires national artist

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Shusha is known as Azerbaijan's centuries-old musical center. The city became fame as a school of folk music masters in all Caucasus.

The city was called "the South Caucasus conservatory" as dozens of outstanding musicians were the natives of Shusha city.

Inspired by musical legacy left by Shusha musicians, People's Artist Arif Huseynov has created a series of paintings "Susha's prominent musical figures".

The exhibition organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union took place at the Baku Slavic University.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of Karabakh wars martyrs who restored Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Susha's prominent musical figures

The theme of Karabakh has a special place in Arif Huseynov's art.

More than 15 beautiful paintings were showcased as part the exhibition.

Speaking about the exhibition, Arif Huseynov said that Shusha is homeland to a great number of outstanding personalities.

Through exhibition, students at the Baku Slavic University could learn more about musical legacy left by prominent cultural figures.

Arif Huseynov's art works are dedicated to such eminent figures as Uzeyir Hajibyli, Jabbar Garyagdioghlu, Seyid Shushinsky, Islam Abdullayev, Gurban Pirimov and Mashadi Jamil Amirov, etc.

Moreover, the artist donated reproductions of his paintings to the university.

Meanwhile, Arif Huseynov's s brilliantly illustrates both classical and contemporary literary examples.

His series of paintings on national folklore, tradition, material and cultural examples can be considered as a new and creative look on Azerbaijan's ancient miniatures.

In his art, Arif Huseynov reflects the rich inner world and traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

Arif Huseynov's works have been successfully showcased in Baku, Moscow, Prague, Istanbul, Tokyo.

His art pieces are kept in the National Art Museum, the State Art Gallery, the Moscow State Museum of Oriental Art as well as in private collections.

Over the years, the artist spends part of his time working with the young generation. He is preparing a new generation of talented artists.