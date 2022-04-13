Dastarkhan carpet presented in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The National Carpet Museum (ANCM) has hosted the? ceremony of cutting the dastarkhan (a tablecloth) off the loom. The ceremony organized? in accordance with ancient traditions.?

Dastarkhan carpet, woven in the ANCM's Traditional Technologies Department, is a replica of a valuable exhibit? preserved in the museum's? collection.

It should be noted that it has become a good tradition in the museum to hold ceremonies for cutting carpets and rugs from the loom.

The similar ceremonies were held for carpets "Chalabi" (Karabakh carpet group), Victory", "Narli" (Pomegranate), "Khanlig" (Karabakh carpet group) and the carpet "Tirmesayagi".

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum never ceases to amaze everyone with its beautiful architecture.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, it is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chalabi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.