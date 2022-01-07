Philharmonic Hall to mark birthday of eminent composer

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Philharmonic Hall will mark the 75th anniversary of the national composer, People's Artist Azer Dadashev.

The State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the concert under the baton of Mustafa Mehmandarov and the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel under the baton of the People's Artist Gulbaji Imanova.

The concert program includes music pieces composed by Azer Dadashev.

Azer Dadashov has composed 14 symphonies, 20 cantatas and operas, children's opera "The Adventures of Little Mukun", ballet miniature "Oriental fresco", chamber music, suites for orchestras.

Dadashov composed music for more than 20 films. He is also the author of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Anthem

He was a student of the great national composer Gara Garayev. He is also a member of Azerbaijan Composers' Union, a member of the Azerbaijan Guild of Professional Filmmakers (2003).

Since 2007, Azer Dadashov has served as a chairman of the Composers' Union Symphony Department.

The composer was awarded with the St. Pope John Paul II medal and a badge of honor of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States.

His music pieces have been successfully performed by outstanding Azerbaijani and foreign conductors - Niyazi, Rauf Abdullayev, Nazim Rzayev, Ramiz Melikaslanov, Yalchin Adygezalov, Teymur Geychaev, Fakhraddin Kerimov, Dmitry Kitayenko, Roman Matsov, Rezo Shilakze in many countries, including France, the USA, England, Finland, Turkey, Iran, Russia, etc.

Azer Dadashov was also a member of the jury of various music competitions held in the republic.

His music pieces are studied in the music schools. Moreover, the country hosted a number of international music contests dedicated to the composer.

Many of his students are actively working in various areas of the musical culture of Azerbaijan and abroad.

