Heydar Aliyev Center hosts gala concert

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a gala concert under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra pleased the audience with music pieces of eminent composers such as Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev, Elza Ibrahimova, Sevil Aliyeva, Ogtay Zulfugarov and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The soloists included People's Artists Azer Zeynalov, Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozalzadeh (piano), Murad Huseynov (piano), Yegana Akhundova (piano), Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

The concert started with an introduction from Fikrat Amirov's ballet "1001 Nights" and a holiday dance.

Next, People's Artists Azer Zeynalov, Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozalzadeh (piano), Murad Huseynov (piano), Yegana Akhundova (piano), Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov went on the stage.

The concert ended with Uzeyir Hajibeyli's ?hoir "Chanlibel" choir from the opera "Koroghlu".

The song "Mother" performed by Azer Zeynalov was chosen to convey to the audience the feelings of the mothers of martyrs.

After concert, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov shared his impressions with journalists.

" It is impossible to express in words the great pleasure and feelings I received from the concert today. Magnificent concert was held in a such beautiful place accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra. The performances of our prominent musicians, People's Artists Farhad Badalbeyli, Murad Adigozalov, Yegana Akhundova, Azer Zeynalov and others were spectacular. The concert also featured great music pieces...," he said.

The concert aroused great interest among the audience.