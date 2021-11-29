Farid Kazakov to represent country at Central Asia's Got Talent

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Famous dancer Farid Kazakov will represent Azerbaijan at the Central Asia's Got Talent.

Central Asia's Got Talent is a televised Central Asian talent show competition. The show involves artists from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

" I have been selected for Central Asia's Got Talent. This is a talent show that gives ordinary people from Central Asiaa chance to show their unique abilities, regardless of their age and kind of talent. I am going to represent Azerbaijan at Central Asia's Got Talent in December," the dancer said.

"Only ten people out of 100 participants have been selected for the show to represent Azerbaijan. I hope that participation in Central Asia's Got Talent will open new prospects for my creative activity. I would like to thank all those who support me in my journey", he added.

Got Talent is a British talent show TV format conceived and owned by Simon Cowell's SYCOtv company. The show has spawned spin-offs in more than 69 countries.

It showcases several artistic disciplines in addition to singing. In April 2014, the format was named the world's most successful reality TV format ever by the Guinness World Records.

America's Got Talent debuted on 21 June 2006, and was the first international edition of the franchise to be produced and broadcast.

In 2019, Central Asia's Got Talent brought together talented people from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The 22-year-old Chorshonba Alovatov (Tajikistan) won the first season of Central Asia's Got Talent.

The final of the second season will be once again held in Turkistan (Kazakhstan) next May. The winner will receive a cash prize.

The jury will include the winner of India's Best Cine Stars Ki Khoj 2014, actress and dancer Oksana Rasulova.