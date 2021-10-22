Book about opera art presented in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

A book "Anthology of Azerbaijani Opera Art" has been held at Heydar Aliyev Palace. The author of the book is the Honored Artist Inara Babayeva.

Speaking about the work on the publication, Babayeva emphasized that the anthology was published in English.

Unlike the first volume of the anthology on female voices, the new edition focuses on male voices.

The book includes valuable materials for the study and research of vocal art.

The event also featured a concert program with the participation of Honored Artist Aliakhmed IbraHimov, vocalists Taleh YakhyaYev, Rza Khosrovzade, Urfan Jafarov. The vocalists showee the strength and beauty of their voices.

The 2nd Azerbaijan International Festival of Vocalists lasted until October 20. The Festival of Vocalists aims to develop and promote classical music in Azerbaijan. The project also focuses on the formation of good musical taste among young people.

The author of the project idea and artistic director is Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov. The project was organized bythe Heydar Aliyev Palace with the Culture Ministry's support.

During the festival, famous Azerbaijani and foreign vocalists, including young talents, performed masterpieces of the Azerbaijani and world classics, accompanied by the country's leading musical groups.

The Heydar Aliyev Palace, the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijani National Conservatory, Baku Musical Academy, and the Ganja State Philharmonic Society hosted numerous concerts, master classes, presentations, scientific and practical conferences, and other events.



