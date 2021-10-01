Shirin Melikova to discuss ancient and avant-garde carpets

By Azernews





The National Carpet Museum invites you to discuss the ancient and avant-garde carpet examples.

The museum's director, chairman of ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee Shirin Malikova and talented artist and sculptor Chingiz Babayev will deliver a speech on the topic "Tradition and Innovation" within the museum's recently opened exhibition "Carpet Art: Evolution of Meanings".

The exposition won the sympathy of the audience. Notably, this event was the first large-scale exhibition in Tatarstan dedicated to Azerbaijan's carpet weaving art.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for visitors to discover the wonderful examples of traditional carpets of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Each carpet reflects different regional traditions distinguished by their ornamental features, colors, and techniques.

Through exhibition, the museum visitors can enjoy the contemporary interpretation of ancient carpet art, the dialogue between past and present through the works of famous artist and sculptor Chingiz Babayev.

The meeting will be moderated by Ph.D. in Arts Elchin Shamilli.

The Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.