Int'l jazz festival wraps up in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival 2021 has come to an end. The large-scale event took place in Baku on September 10-18.

This year, Baku Jazz Festival differed from the traditional one as it was held in a club format amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Sophisticated Jazz Music

Word-famous musicians from Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, Israel and Luxembourg performed at the festival.

By tradition, the festival hosted concerts in different kids of jazz music from recognized classics to ethno-jazz.

The final concerts were symbolic as Linda Bloemhard, Rain Sultanov and Daphne Levi pleased the audience with popular rhythms of the last century.

Stunning Fashion Show

Leyla Ahmadova's fashion show has turned into the feast of style and music. With their vibrant looks, models on the runway mesmerized both fashionistas and jazz lovers.

The parade of models at the end of the show can be compard to the Kafkaesque changing scenes.

Young talents shine on stage

"I am Jazzman" gala concert was held as part of the event. The contest "I Am Jazzman" was held among 14-30 years old musicians.

The project aims to reveal young talents among beginner musicians who love jazz music. The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

The competition serves as a great platform for future professional jazz music.

The first place went to vocalist Rustam Sadigly, the second place went to pianist Magomed Allahverdiyev, the third place was shared by vocalists Asmar Najafova and Albina Pyaksheva.

The 11-year-old pianist Farid Zeynalov won special prize. The winners were also awarded with cash prizes.

IMPROVISED by INDUSTRY

Art figures have turned semi-abandoned places into incredible art space.

The art project exhibition "Improvised by inDUSTry" was initiated by Bahram Khalilov, Konul Rafiyeva and Rustam Huseynov as part of the Baku Jazz Festival 2021.

The unique art project is dedicated to the visual refraction of space and time, the change of paradigms and meanings, which have now turned into artifacts with new meanings.

The unique art event opened in the artists' workshops near the Icharishahar metro station.

The exhibition startedwith a conceptual post-apocalyptic performance while talented artist Bahram Khalilov surprised the art lovers with his paintings inspired by the sounds of the rain.

The exhibion ended with spectacular shown by famous national dancer Farid Kazakov. His graceful dance to the music of Frank Sinatra.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.