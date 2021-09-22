National designer thrills fashionistas [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

IDFW Fashion Week 2022 will be held in Los Angeles on October 2.

The fashion show will be aired via FNL Network founded by Rocco Leo Gaglioti.

International Digital Fashion Week unites talented designers from Europe, Asia and US. The fashion show features contest for new fashion designers.

In 2020, representatives of 75 countries took part in IDFW. The fashion week got more than 75 million views, while this year the number of participating countries has reached to 135 with more than 100 million views.

Speaking about IDFW Fashion Week, Gulnara Khalilova expressed her readiness to represent Azerbaijan such prestigious event. The designer plans to further promote the country at the international platforms.

Her fashion collections "Karabakh" and "Cizgi by Gulnara Khalilova" were successfully presented within the previous IDFW Fashion Weeks.

The fashion designer also aroused great public interest in the USA, Sweden, Turkey, Russia, China, Austria, Romania, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria and other countries.