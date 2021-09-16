National musicians, German rock at Baku Jazz Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Jazz Festival 2021 is underway in Baku. Every day, jazz fans can choose and enjoy jazz music for all tastes.

Another concert has been solemnly held as part of the festival. The evening was filled with a magical atmosphere of classical jazz.

Diana Hajiyeva and Afgan Rasulov shared the same stage, captivating the audinece with a wonderful music.

The concert was followed by the performance of Ghristof Lauer Trio (Germany). The audience did not want to let the musicians leave the stage.

For more than 15 years, the Baku Jazz Festival has become an essential part of the country's musical life.

The musical event is organized by acclaimed saxophonist Rain Sultanov to showcase Azerbaijan's long-running attachment to jazz.

The first ever Baku Jazz Festival was held in 2005 since then it has grown to be widely recognized as one of the country's leading festivals.

Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisements are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

Baku Jazz Festival 2021 will last until September 18 in a club format.

