Efendi stuns music lovers in Poland

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani singer Samira Efendi has stunned the audience at Wakacyjna Track Deuces Festival in Poland.

At the festival, Efendi performed her Eurovision songs "Cleopatra" and "Mata Hari".

After her performance, Efendi shred her emotions on Instagram. The singer expressed her gratitude to music lovers in Poland.

Samira Efendi represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2021 final with the song "Mata Hari" and took place the 20th place. She thrilled Eurovision fans with stunning performance that featured a giant orb in the background.

Speaking about the meaning of the song, Efendi noted that it is about female power.

"It is very important to talk about strong women in order to remind our beautiful ladies that despite the fact that we still live in a world full of prejudices, a woman can do anything and female power cannot be compared with anything. And if suddenly you do not have enough inspiration now, let the stories of strong women in history become the source of that very charge of energy with which you can cope with everything and achieve even bigger success. There is a queen in each of us and I want to remind you that it's time to release her," said Efendi.

Last year, the song contest was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, fans of the music contest had a great chance to enjoy a spectacular show "Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light", featuring 41 songs of this year's entries.

During the show, Samira Efendi thrilled Eurovision fans with the song "Cleopatra" about trusting your gut instinct, standing up for yourself and being a "Queen" - even when things get tough and especially if someone betrays or hurts you.



