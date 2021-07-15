Book on Nizami's scientific views presented

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Eldar Amirov's book "The Thinker Overshadowed by the Poet's Fame" has been presented in the Art Tower Gallery.

The book tells about the scientific worldview of Nizami Ganjavi, one of the most prominent figures of medieval Azerbaijani philosophical poetry.

Speaking at the event, the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, author of the idea and head of Art Fest Nizami, artist Dadash Mammadov provided insight into the book devoted to the analysis of Nizami's scientific views.

The publication contains many unique facts researched by the head of the National Science Academy's President Secretariat, Doctor of Philosophy in Political Sciences, associate professor Eldar Amirov.

In his speech, Eldar Amirov stressed that book presents the scientific views on Nizami's "Khamsa".

"Khamsa" is a kind of encyclopedia of its time, which reflects the issues of history, social and political life, natural science, medicine and psychology, moral and educational aspects, images of legendary characters, traditions and heroism of the Azerbaijani people," said Eldar Amirov

The author also used various sources, scientific research and bibliographic information related to the work of the great poet.

The book presentation was held as part of Simurg Music festival and Art Fest Nizami.

"Art Fest Nizami features workshops for photographers and artists, exhibitions, screenings of animated films and other events dedicated to the work of Nizami Ganjavi. The festival encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects.The project also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage," said Dadash Mammadov.

The festival is curated by the director of the Art School Sona Guliyeva.

Simurg Music Festival 2021 aims at identifying all creative abilities of young people. The festival is headed by talented pianist Saida Tagizade.

The previous festival was held only among pianists. This year, the festival's program is more diverse and spectacular as it brings together not only pianists but also musicians and even vocalists.

Simurg Music Festival 2021 has opened with a marvelous open-air concert held in Icherisheher, next to Art Tower Gallery.

The festival is supported by the Ministries of Education and Culture, Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Baku City Main Cultural Department, Baku Media Center, Arts Council Azerbaijan, Pasha Holding and Aqua Vita.

Next, People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva and Honored Artist Farid Aliyev and tar player, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazadeh delighted the audience with a spectacular concert.

Many public and cultural figures, including People's Artist Mabud Maharramov, Honored Cultural WorkerZohra Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Cultural Programs at YARAT, poet Ulviya Akhundova, poet Irana Gasimova, artist and designer Khuraman Kaplan, scientist Nushana Gasimzade and others attended the event.

In conclusion, Eldar Amirov held an autograph session and answered questions from the guests.

