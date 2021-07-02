Carpet Museum displays stunning daggers

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

National Carpet Museum has enriched its collection with two daggers.

The gunsmith Emin Mammadov, who lives in Canada, presented the daggers in honor of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Day, celebrated annually on June 26.

One of the daggers was inspired by Shamakhi traditional patters.

The dagger sheath depicts a noble man worshiping, a bride and groom in national costumes, as well as rich floral patterns. There is an arrow on each side of the blade.

The name of the dagger master - Emin Mammadov and the word Azerbaijan are engraved in the inscriptions in the Arabic alphabet.

The artistic structure of the second dagger is characteristic of the weapons of the Gajar period. The sheath is decorated with delicate buta and floral patterns.

There are three axes on each side of the dagger blade. The words "God bless the Turks" in Arabic script, the name of the dagger master and the inscription "Azerbaijan" are engraved here.

Damascus (Syria) steel, gold inlay, horn bone, etc. were used in the manufacture of both daggers. The daggers are included into the museum's "Art Metal" collection.

In addition to daggers, the book "Azerbaijan's Arms Craft" in English, which Emin wrote in collaboration with fellow countryman, artist Alexander Volovik, was also presented for the first time in Baku.

The book was published with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry.

The publication is dedicated to the outstanding Azerbaijani gunsmiths of the 19th century. The authors researched museum funds of different countries, which exhibit Azerbaijani exhibits and met with craftsmen for the manufacture of weapons.

Meanwhile, the Carpet Museum stores over 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to the popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet Ugakh was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet Chelebi enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with world-leading museum organizations.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.