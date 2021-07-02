Ancient ruins found in Tovuz

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The ruins of the 18th century house has been discovered in Tovuz's Vakhidli village.

The excavations were carried out by the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography near area, known as "Galaduzu".

Covering an area of ??more than 2 hectares, the monuments highlight the importance of comprehensive protection and research of the ancient settlement in Tovuz, which dates back to the late Middle Ages.

As a result of the excavations, the boundaries of the new archeological were determined.

It should be noted that a complex of mausoleums and a mosque dating back to the late Middle Ages are also located on this territory.

The 17th-century Mosque and Tomb Complex in Tovuz are protected by the state. The sites were explored in the 1980s.

The 15th century Sultan Bridge is another medieval architectural complex in Tovuz. A large part of the area between the mosque and the cemetery and the Sultan Bridge is called the Galaduzu.

Tovuz is also home to one of the main and ancient Alban settlements. The Alban temple, dating to the fifth century, and several other preserved structures once served as shelters for dervishes.

Starting in 2008, Tovuz Archaeological expedition is conducting new archaeological investigations at Goytepe, and also at the Mentesh tepe ancient settlement nearby. This is a joint investigation of archaeologists from Azerbaijan, Japan and France.

In this same area of Azerbaijan are also located the ancient sites of Shomu Tepe, Soyuq Bulaq, and Boyuk Kesik. Shulaveris Gora is just across the border in Georgia.

The country's other regions are also filled with mind-blowing historical sites and wonders out there.

Over 15 burial mounds have been discovered in Guba's Khinalig village.

Ceramics, iron weapons, bronze jewelry, beads from various minerals and glass, as well as other rare finds were found at the cemetery.

Ancient monuments have been discovered in Yardimli. The archaeological expedition led by leading researcher of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography Anar Agalarzade arrived at the site.

The excavations have been carried out in the mounds discovered in 2014 in the villages of Alar and Arvana.

As a result, fragments of stone tools, human remains as well as clay products, various bronze decorations and a spinning wheel were found at the site.