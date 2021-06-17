Summertime through eyes of artists

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Leyla Khazari Art-Gallery has displayed colorful art works inspired by the summer season.

Curated by Rustam Huseynov, the exhibition brought together talented artists and sculptors, including Rafail Aliyev, Mir-Azer Abdullayev, Namig Mammadov, Samir Gaziyev, Siruz Mirzazade, Margarita Karimova-Sokolova, Milena Nabiyeva, Intigam Aghayev, Gama Melikova, Elena Hagverdiyeva, Butunai Hagverdiyev, Anar Huseynzade, Zakir Ahmadov, Mamed Orujov, Emin Asgarov, Diana Aliyeva and Huseyn Hagverdiyev.

The exhibition "Summer Delight" delights art lovers with vibrant and juicy colors which brilliantly reflect the summer atmosphere.

Through their art works, the artists present a vibrant image of Baku in summer. A series of paintings shows us native places so dear to the heart.

Weightless clouds, calm waves, a lighthouse rising above the sea and ships welcome all lovers of sea adventures.

Cozy summer cottage, where for generations people have been relaxing and boosting energy for the whole next year warms up the soul. The summer breeze drove the waves to the sandy shore, the warmth of the heated sand, palm leaves, south wind capture won't leave you indifferent.

The exhibition "Summer Delight" will last until July 5.