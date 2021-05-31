Philharmonic Hall hosts gala concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall has marked the the Republic Day, celebrated on May 28, with spectacular concert.

The gala event was organized within "Genjlere destek" (Youth Support) project and featured patriotic compositions performed by pianists Jamal Aliyev, Ali Veliyev, Sheker Javadzade, Nigar Hasanli, Said Velizade, Inji Velizade, Aynur Abdullayeva, Aytaj Velizade and vocalists Teymur Kazimov, Kamilla Imanova (accompanist - Dilyara Kerimova) as well as the choir of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

The young talents were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra. They delighted the listeners with music pieces of prominent national composers such as Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazade, Tofig Guliyev. The concert also featured work by young talent Y. Abbasov, a student of P. Akhundova.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, "Genjlere destek" project aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzade, project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

Throughout the 2016-2017 concert season, various interesting programs were held within its framework to mark the 80th anniversary of the State Philharmonic Hall.

Meanwhile, the State Philharmonic Hall marks the 85th anniversary this year.

The Philharmonic Hall is a unique center of classical music, which perfectly unites seven performing groups, including the State Symphony Orchestra, the State Choir Capella, the State Chamber Orchestra, the State Piano Trio, the State String Quartet, the State Folk Song and Dance Ensemble as well as the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Numerous international projects, music festivals, concerts of local and foreign musicians are regularly organized here.

In March, the State Philharmonic Hall r presented a virtual concert timed to International Women's Day as part of "Genjlere destek" project.

The event brought together talented violinists Shukufa Rasulova, Humay Hajizadeh, Fidan Musayeva, Khadija Hajili, Elizabeth Kizel, pianists Fatima Aliyeva and Zuleikha Abdullayeva, Sham Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (viola), Solmaz Rahimova and Zakhra Mammadova (qanun), Jalala Ismayilova (cello), Asim Rzayev (clarinet), Yusra Murtuzaliyeva (vocal),Ruzgar Ahmadzade (composer) as well as concertmasters Narmin Rzayeva and Svetlana Akhmedova.

The concert also featured works by Azerbaijani and European composers.The musicians were accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra.