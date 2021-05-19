National films to be screened in Georgia

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani filmmakers will join the Commonwealth International Film School of Young Cinematographers.

The fifth season of the film school will be held from May 26 to June 2 in Batumi, Georgia.

More than 30 films from 14 countries will take part in the short film competition as part of the event.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the festival by Teymur Gambarov's short film "Gukhuroba" about a taxi driver Rasim who must deliver a wedding dress to a remote village across the country.

Along the way, Rasim picks up a young woman; they have almost nothing to talk about, but still there is something they can say to each other. Thus two different fates intersect on one road.

The cast includes Elkhan Samadov, Roza Ibadova, Ilgar Dadash, Jahangir Malik, Rada Nasibova.

Teymur Hajiyev's "Towards Evening" is another national film to be screened at the festival.

The film tells about a couple for whom physical proximity doesn’t mean spiritual closeness at all. They make their way to a family event outside the city; a disagreement over a mundane issue forces them to stop, yielding an unexpected yet predictable discovery.

The cast includes Leyla Madatkhanova, Teymur Hajiyev, Gultakin Aghayeva, Ogtay Mirzoyev.







