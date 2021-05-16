Elchin Azizov awarded Stars of Commonwealth

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous opera singer, People's Artist Elchin Azizov has been awarded the Interstate Prize "Stars of the Commonwealth".

The international award "Stars of the Commonwealth" was established in 2009 by the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS member countries.

The prize is awarded to one representative from each republic for achievements in science and education, culture and art, and humanitarian activities. The process of nomination of laureates is carried out by the International Jury, which includes prominent scientists, government and public figures of the CIS countries.

This forum was held with the organizational support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS member countries.

By tradition, the solemn ceremony of awarding the laureates is planned to be held within the Forum of Creative and Scientific Intelligentsia of the CIS Member States in Uzbekistan this year.

Notably, Elchin Azizov has been a soloist of the Bolshoi Theater since 2008.

He has successfully performed in Pyotr Tchaikovsky's "Iolanta", Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges", Georges Bizet's "Carmen", Giuseppe Verdi's "Don Carlos" and so on.

Azizov is the winner of the 2nd Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Galina Vishnevskaya (2008), and the 4th Prize of the International Opera Singers Contest of Bulbul in Baku (2005).