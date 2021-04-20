National documentary to be premiered in Rotterdam

By Laman Ismayilova

The documentary "The Last One" has been selected for the official program of the Rotterdam International Film Festival 2021 this summer.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center and "Salnamefilm" studio with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The documentary will be premiered as part of the festival to be held on June 2-6.

Filmed by Fariz Ahmadov, the documentary will take part in the "Short & Mid-length" section of the festival.

"The Last One" is about the last inhabitant of the Kurdili island, Vitaly Pronin. In 1981, as a result of rising water levels in the Caspian Sea, Kurdili, once a bustling island, became uninhabitable. Most of the population moved from the island. No one lived there anymore except for 68-years-old Vitaly.

Executive producer of the film is Arzu Aliyeva, producers - Orman Aliyev and Nazim Huseynov, scriptwriters - Esmira Ayyub and Fariz Ahmadov, cinematographer - Mateusz Czuchnowski.

The International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) is an annual film festival held at the end of January in various locations in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Since its foundation in 1972, it has maintained a focus on independent and experimental filmmaking by showcasing emerging talents and established auteurs.

The festival also places a focus on presenting cutting edge media art and arthouse film, with most of the participants in the short film program identified as artists or experimental filmmakers.