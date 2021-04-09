Azerbaijan represented at Expo Culinaire 2021

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been successfully represented at Expo Culinaire 2021 in Dubai.

The event was organized by the Emirates Culinary Guild with the assistance of the World Association of Chefs' Societies.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Chefs Guild Ilkin Akberzade was invited as a jury member. Speaking about Expo Culinaire 2021, Ilkin Akberzade told Trend that all the chefs strived to achieve excellence in culinary arts.

The work of the chefs was evaluated by a jury in accordance with international criteria.

Expo Culinaire 2021 was attended by representatives of the UK, Germany, Egypt, Pakistan, Syria, South Africa, Vietnam, Indonesia, Jordan, Sri Lanka, India, China, Philippines, Malaysia and other countries.

A number of events - master classes, exhibitions, competitions for chefs, cooks, bakers, pastry chefs, etc. were held in virtually amid coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, Azerbaijan's traditional cuisine offers a wide range of spices, meat dishes and vegetables. Fresh herbs, including mint, coriander, dill, basil, parsley, tarragon, leek, chive, thyme, marjoram, green onion, and watercress are very popular and often accompany the main dish.

Dolma, bozbash, bozartma, Shish kebab, piti, pilaf, and govurma are unique dishes of the national cuisine.

Shah Pilaf is the signature dish of the national cuisine. The name of this dish is derived from its shape which resembles the crown of a Medieval Eastern ruler. It is traditionally presented as the main dish at wedding ceremonies in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan attracts all those who have a sweet tooth. There are more than 30 varieties of Azerbaijani pastries that use unique ingredients such as poppy seeds, walnuts, almonds, sesame seeds, ginger, and cardamom, which make the treats spicy and especially tasty.

Pakhlava, shekerbura, and badambura, symbols of the Novruz holiday, are among the most famous Azerbaijani sweets.