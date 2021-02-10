Azerbaijan Composers' Unions to hold virtual contest

By Azernews





Azerbaijan Composers' Union has announced a virtual festival-competition for the best patriotic choral song. The music contest is based on the works for the choirs by People's Artist Azer Dadashev.

"Azerbaijan Composers' Unions actively promoted the music pieces on a patriotic theme. This work acquired particular relevance during the Second Karabakh War when Azerbaijan achieved a brilliant victory and liberated its territories occupied by Armenia for a long time. The victory not only pleases and inspires us, but also obliges us to further creative actions aimed at promoting and popularizing works that glorify Azerbaijan, its valiant warriors, the country's beautiful nature and national values," the message says.

Azer Dadashev is the author of a large number of works in various musical genre, including patriotic songs.

The competition will be held on November 22-26, 2021 to mark the 75th anniversary of the composer.

The contest is open for choral ensembles of the higher and secondary educational institutions as well as music and general education schools.

The jury will include well-known public and art figures, board members of Azerbaijan Composers' Unions, etc.

The competition will be held in two rounds. The program of the first round may include any three choral songs by A. Dadashev. The second round will feature songs "V?t?nim var" and "Q?z?l dan".

Those wishing to take part in the competition should send a video of the performance as well as to provide information and photo of the ensemble until November 1, 2021 to the email address of the Composers Union:

[email protected]

The winners will be awarded with cash prizes, diplomas. Special prizes will be provided for the winners and participants of the competition. The prize fund of the competition is 5,000 AZN.

For more information, please contact:

Contact phone: (012) 598 08 86, 598 08 84.

Azerbaijan Composers' Union was founded with the assistance of Uzeyir Hajibeyli on June 30, 1934, as a department of the USSR Composers Union. The founding assembly was attended by 17 composers from the USSR countries, including three Azerbaijani composers - Afrasiyab Badalbayli, Zulfugar Hajibeyov and Niyazi. The current chairman of the Union is People’s Artist Frangiz Alizade.

In 2019, Azerbaijan Composers' Union celebrated its 85th anniversary. As part of the festival, a series of marvelous concerts were solemnly held in the Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Composers' Union, Baku Music Academy, the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater. The festival's closing ceremony took place in Heydar Aliyev Palace.

Along with concert programs, a scientific conference titled "Achievements of Azerbaijani musical culture in recent years and prospects" was also held as part of the festival.