New photo contest announced in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Arts Council Azerbaijan has announced a photo exhibition titled "The Joy of Victory". The exhibition marks the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from Armenian invaders.

Those wishing to take part in the project should send them to the following email: [email protected]

The photo works are accepted until November 26, 2020. The best photospheres will be showcased as part of the exhibition. The author of the project is Dadash Mammadov.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.