Program of My Azerbaijan Int'l Festival announced

By Laman Ismayilova



The 8th International Children's and Youth Fine Arts Festival "Az?rbaycanim" (My Azerbaijan), dedicated to Independence Day (May 28), will be held on May 24 in front of the Khatai District Executive Authority.

Festival Day Program:

10:00 - Grand Opening

10:30 - Musical performances and performances by young festival participants

13:20 - Lunch break

14:00 - Master class by artist Akif Yarishov

17:00 - Award ceremony for participants and grand closing of the festival.

Participants will be awarded according to age categories - for I, II, III places, as well as incentive prizes, diplomas and gifts.

The festival themed "Azerbaijan through my eyes" aims to promote a deeper understanding of the culture, nature and spirit of the country, and to develop children's and youth creativity. The motto of the festival is "Azerbaijan, I love you!".

Around 2,000 participants aged 8 to 21 from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, including the United States, Belarus, Iran, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Peru, India and Myanmar, presented their works within the framework of the announced competition. About 900 works were presented at the exhibitions held on May 13, 14, 15 and 16, and their authors were awarded certificates.

The works sent by e-mail by foreign participants were printed, framed and presented at the exhibition. Their authors were sent diplomas and certificates.

The project is implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Khatai District Executive Authority, Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan Branch of the International Watercolor Society, Nakhchivan Artists' Union, Khatai Children's Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.