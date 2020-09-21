National film to be premiered in South Korea

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayiloca

Produced by Azerbaijan and France, the film "Bilasuvar" will be premiered at Busan International Film Festival on October 25. It is the largest film festival in Asia, held annually in the South Korean city of Busan since 1996.

The full-length feature will be screened in the festival's main competition program, Trend Life reported.

Shot by Azerbaijani director and screenwriter Elvin Adigozal, the film tells about the life Bilasuvar residents, essential human qualities and relationships that reflect the inner essence of people.

The project was implemented by the production centers Karakteres, Memuar Films and Adari Films.

The film's producers are Etienne de Ricode, Intigam Hajili and Irada Bagirzade, operator - Ogtay Namazov.

The cast includes actors Kamran Aghabalayev, Gunel Zulfugarli, Ilgar Dadash, Tofig Aslanov, Lachin Aslanova, Niyameddin Amanov, Gunel Mirzali, Jahangir Melik, Mammad Hajiyev, Ruslan Ismayilov, Teymur Guliyev and others.

The film is the second work of Elvin Adigozal. His first film "Reporting from the Darkness" was filmed in Azerbaijan's Mugan region and presented at Marseille International Film Festival in 2018.