Carpet Museum named Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has been awarded Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice certificate for the fourth year in a row.

Despite all pandemic challenges, the museum continues to demonstrate a high level of commitment to its work and meet the visitors' expectations. The museum was previously awarded this certificate in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

TripAdvisor is the largest social travel website in the world, with about 315 million reviewers and about 500 million reviews of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other travel related businesses.

One cannot apply for this certificate – it is awarded to objects based on the positive reviews from millions of people. In other words, this certificate is awarded to tourist sites, which over the past year have received excellent travel reviews on TripAdvisor.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the Carpet Museum is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

The Carpet Museum opened its doors in 2014 at Baku Seaside Park. All carpets were transferred to the museum's new location.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them has its own technology, typical patterns and colors.

According to their technical aspects, Azerbaijani carpets are classified as flat-woven (pileless) and knotted (pile).

The flat-woven carpets are linked to the earlier period of carpet weaving. There are several kinds of pileless carpets such as Shadda, Verni, Jejim, Zilli, Sumakh, Kilim and Palas.







